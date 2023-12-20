Student’s deliver food By Editor | December 20, 2023 | 0 Sts. Peter and Paul 5th grade students delivered food items to the Seneca Food Pantry last week. SPPS students collected over 2300 items during their annual food drive. Posted in Breaking News, News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts BVT assists local grocery store initiative with $300,000 loan December 20, 2023 | No Comments » 115 Board approves bus service cut back: Change requested because of driver shortage December 20, 2023 | No Comments »