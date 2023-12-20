115 Board approves bus service cut back: Change requested because of driver shortage By Editor | December 20, 2023 | 0 Nemaha Central Schools buses will no longer pick up students who live within two and a half miles of the schools, beginning January 1. For more of the story, see the Dec. 20, 2023 paper. Posted in Breaking News, News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts BVT assists local grocery store initiative with $300,000 loan December 20, 2023 | No Comments » Student’s deliver food December 20, 2023 | No Comments »