K of C collaborates with STEP By Editor | December 13, 2023 | 0 The Nemaha County STEP Foundation is excited to announce collaboration with the Seneca Knights of Columbus. For more of the story, see the Dec. 13 edition of the Courier-Tribune. Posted in Breaking News, News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts With new girls team, NC wrestlers have strong start to season December 13, 2023 | No Comments » Council turns down credits for lighting contest winners December 13, 2023 | No Comments »