Axtell 2023 State Champs By Editor | November 29, 2023 | 0 Landon Schmitz blocks for Brandon Schmelzle on a run for an Axtell touchdown. Photo By: Joni Koch For more of the story, see the Nov. 29 edition of the Courier-Tribune! Posted in Breaking News, News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Christmas opening night celebrated November 29, 2023 | No Comments » Ronnebaum recognized with “Water Legacy Award” November 29, 2023 | No Comments » NC 2023 State Champions November 29, 2023 | No Comments »