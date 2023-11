Due to the possibility of a football game on Friday November 17th, the theater department at NCHS has decided to remove and add new showings for Little Women. They are cancelling the Friday showing and adding a Monday performance.

Updated times are as follow: Saturday, November 18th at 6 PM – Dinner Theater Performance, Sunday November 19th at 7 PM, and Monday November 20th, with a 5:30 PM performance. Regular performance tickets are $10.