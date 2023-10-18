Nemaha Central Board hears update on bond project By Editor | October 18, 2023 | 0 A final design has been approved for an extreme makeover of the Career-Technical Education (CTE) Building, USD 115 Board of Education members heard at last week’s regular meeting. For more information, see the Oct. 18 edition of the Courier-Tribune. Posted in Breaking News, News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts My Experience at the National Spelling Bee by Tyler Nolte October 18, 2023 | No Comments » Mediation underway on school boundaries October 18, 2023 | No Comments » Holy Family Grotto dedicated at St. Bede’s parish October 18, 2023 | No Comments »