Budget proposes same tax levy By Editor | August 30, 2023 | 0 The City of Seneca's tax collection is anticipated to top $1-million this year, under a proposed 2024 budget that maintains the same tax levy as last year. For more of the story, see the Aug. 30, 2023 edition of The Courier-Tribune. Posted in Breaking News, News