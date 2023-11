The Thunder strikes first as sophomore quarterback Carter Hajek scores on Nemaha Central’s opening drive of the 2A State Championship game in Salina on Saturday, Nov. 25. Hajek would go on to score three more touchdowns to ice Nemaha Central’s 28-14 victory over Hoisington. Photo By: Dari Hilbert

