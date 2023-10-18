Holy Family Grotto dedicated at St. Bede’s parish By Editor | October 18, 2023 | 0 Despite the windy, damp, and cool weather, the Dedication and Blessing of the Holy Family Grotto at St. Bede’s Parish in Kelly was held on Sunday, Oct. 15 after Mass. For more of the story, see the Oct. 18 Courier-Tribune. Posted in Breaking News, News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts My Experience at the National Spelling Bee by Tyler Nolte October 18, 2023 | No Comments » Mediation underway on school boundaries October 18, 2023 | No Comments » Nemaha Central Board hears update on bond project October 18, 2023 | No Comments »