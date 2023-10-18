 Skip to content

Holy Family Grotto dedicated at St. Bede’s parish

Despite the windy, damp, and cool weather, the Dedication and Blessing of the Holy Family Grotto at St. Bede’s Parish in Kelly was held on Sunday, Oct. 15 after Mass. For more of the story, see the Oct. 18 Courier-Tribune.

