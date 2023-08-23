Council adopts new propane zoning regulations By Editor | August 23, 2023 | 0 Storing propane inside city limits is subject to regulations, approved at last week’s Seneca City Council meeting as an amendment to the city’s zoning ordinance. For more information, see the August 23, 2023 edition of the Courier-Tribune. Posted in Breaking News, News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Proposed budget has 16.5 mill increase August 23, 2023 | No Comments » Jason Adams Memorial Trap Shoot set Sept. 2 August 23, 2023 | No Comments »