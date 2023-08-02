115 Board approves bids for Phase Two By Editor | August 2, 2023 | 0 The next stop of construction on USD 115’s $24.2 bond project was approved at the July 10 board of education meeting. * * * For more of the story, see the Aug. 2 edition of the Courier-Tribune. Posted in Breaking News, News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Main Street was busy with weekend activities August 2, 2023 | No Comments » City Council Sets Meeting August 2, 2023 | No Comments » STEP Foundation Fund helps NVCH Patients August 2, 2023 | No Comments »