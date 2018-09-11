Program addresses disabled’s need for independent life

On Saturday September 15th Nikki Heiman will host a LifeCourse event at Nemaha Central High School from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Heiman, who in 2017 was appointed by then Governor Brownback to the Kansas Council on Developmental Disabilities, is excited she is able to bring this program to Seneca and the surrounding area. Through a grant funded by KCDD Heiman was able to bring Crystal Bell to give a presentation on this framework that has been adopted by 17 states including Kansas.

