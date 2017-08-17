USD 115 proposes $3-million collection

Count Nemaha Central School District among the governmental agencies that continue to benefit from a growing assessed valuation, allowing increased tax collection with nearly the same mill levy.

USD 115 is proposing to collect $3,077,602 of property and personal property taxes in 2017, up $128,604 from last year. Taxpayers in the former USD 442 district will have a levy of 41.204 mills, including 6.951 mills assessed to pay off bonds issued for construction of the new elementary and middle school; patrons in the former USD 451 don’t pay the bond and interest assessment.

