On Saturday August 12, 2017 500 riders participated in a Ride for the Cure event held in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Left to right, Elena Cruse, Kansas City, Joe Reitz and Luke Reitz Seneca biked 100 miles through three states (Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa) and completed the ride in seven and half hours. Together the trio raised over $7000 for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

The first time riders were joined by Kent Schnakenberg who was participating in his 17th ride. Luke, who has had diabetes since he was seven, was grateful for all the support he received from back home and at the ride.

“It was overwhelming to see all the people who care about finding a cure for this disease and how committed they are,” Luke said. “Makes me feel good to know my family and I are not alone.”