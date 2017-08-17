Expect roads to be crowded day of eclipse

Scientists who study such things can tell us almost to the second what will happen in the sky during the August 21 eclipse, but, not surprisingly for an event that last occurred nearly a century ago, what will happen on the ground appears to be anyone’s guess.

While Seneca and Nemaha County have been taking somewhat of a ‘business as usual’ approach, law enforcement and health care providers have been making plans to deal with the predictions of over one million people coming to Northeast Kansas to see the celestial spectacle that will pass almost directly overhead.

“We’re going to run it just like we normally would,” Sheriff Rich Vernon said his department’s approach to the day. He does expect increased traffic, especially on US 36 Highway. “My biggest fear is someone not pulling over and causing a crash. I do want people to be smart. If you’re going to view it, pull completely off the roadway.”

Nemaha Valley Community Hospital is staffing for increased traffic in the ER that day, spokesperson Courtney Schmelzle said. “It will be business as usual while acknowledging potential for increased utilization of emergency services.”

Promoted viewing events in Marysville and Hiawatha will draw most of the visitors, Seneca Chief of Police Jordan Weaver thought. “There will be a increase in traffic that day on Highway 36. I would suggest taking your time getting to your destination. Just that extra second at a stop sign to make sure the road is clear before heading into an intersection.”

There are people making their viewing plans in Seneca, said Chamber/SDI Executive Director Kylee Luckeroth, who has received a number of calls. “They are wanting to know if we are hosting any events and where they can watch it from.” She noted most calls have been from around the Manhattan area.

Local viewing spots where groups will gather include the lawns of the Seneca Free Library and the Market Greenhouse, the patio at Cornerstone Coffee Haus, a beer garden at Spanky’s and Spring Creek Golf Course. Local eateries are planning to provide “Grab and Go Lunch Specials” that day, Luckeroth said.

There won’t be any rooms available at local motels Sunday night, as they report being completely booked. At the Starlite Motel, owner Lynette Stuke said reservations were filled months ago “All of them are coming Sunday night and a few are staying Monday.” Guests, some coming from as far as Hawaii and California, have expressed interest in local activities. “It ought to bring a lot of people to town,” she said.

Altenhofen Inn & Suites is sold out for the night of August 20 and has been for about a month, owner Craig Altenhofen reported. “Most likely this is due in part to the eclipse, however, we have had high occupancy on other nights during the last month for other occasions, especially local business travel.”

Expect “LOTS OF People,” says Mike Ford, Observatory Director of the Banner Creek Science Center and Observatory. “It is estimated that over 250 million people from all over the world will be in the main part of the Moon’s shadow. Small towns will really explode with people and local businesses should be ready with water, food and fuel.”

“It will be an awesome experience for everyone who has never seen one before and also those, like me, who have traveled to see them. I have been looking forward to this time for the past five years!” said Ford, who has experienced two total solar eclipses: in February 1979 in Canada just north of Minot, North Dakota and in Mexico, near Puerto Valletta.

The shadow of the Moon is about 65 miles wide and traveling at 1500 miles per hour from the northwest to the southeast. It will be e seen in the United States for approximately 100 minutes, he said.

“I know a lot of people with drones are going to videotape the oncoming shadow. It is like a huge storm cloud moving over the top of you. When the moon fully covers the Sun, you will see the bright planets and stars in the sky, as well as the outer atmosphere of the sun called the corona.

At first contact, approximately ?? am, it will appear as if the Moon is taking a bite out of the Sun. As the eclipse progresses, the sky will get darker and the temperature will drop as much as ten degrees. At 2nd contact, which is when totality begins, Baily’s Beads become visible. As the Moon completely covers the Sun’s surface, the diamond ring can be seen. You might also see pink spots called prominence near the diamond. These spots are caused by gases on the Sun’s surface.

Seneca area observers will see approximately 2 minutes 11 seconds of totality, which is the only time when one can see the corona, the Sun’s atmosphere. At 3rd contact, Baily’s Beads will once again become visible and a second diamond ring may appear.

The last time a total solar eclipse was visible from coast to coast was almost 100 years ago, on June 8, 1918. The paper was mainly filled with news of the great war, but a paragraph in the June 13, 1918 edition of The Courier Democrat noted: “The eclipse of the sun Saturday was only partial here but it was sufficient to fool the roosters over at the Denison Poultry house. Pieces of smoked glass were much in evidence.”