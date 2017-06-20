Schools have mixed feelings about new classifications

Feelings are mixed at local schools after both proposals to reclassify KSHSAA members schools have been approved.

The proposal to reclassify member schools in classes 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A in football saw 215 schools voting in favor and 73 schools voted in opposition. It eliminates the two Divisions in Class 4A, but adds back Class 1A for the first time since 1984. Classes 6A, 5A and 4A will be comprised of 32 schools, while Classes 3A and 2A will contain 48 schools and Class 1A would have the remainder of the 11-man schools, roughly 35. Eight-man divisions would remain the same with all schools with enrollments of 100 or smaller eligible to play eight-man.

The proposal to reclassify member schools in all activities except football saw 207 schools voting in favor and 145 schools voted in opposition. It eliminates divisions in Classes 4A and 1A, bringing sports like basketball and volleyball back to just six classes. Classes 6A and 5A will increase in size from 32 to 36 schools each and Class 4A will also be 36 schools, while 3A and 2A will contain 64 schools. Class 1A will contain the remainder of the state’s schools, about 117.

