Independence Day to be celebrated on July 1 at Goff

Goff, Kansas will celebrate the 241st anniversary of adoption of the Declaration of Independence by the Continental Congress.

The annual celebration seemed in doubt earlier this year when Goff Lions Club members decided they were no longer able to treat the area to an annual Independence Day celebration – an event they had staged since 1953. The number of members has declined and their age has increased, longtime Lion Jim Dobbins wrote in a January 25 story in the Courier.

