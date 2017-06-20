First book the start of Jones’ life ambition

Local author Chad Jones will be at the Cornerstone Coffeehaus on Saturday June 24th at 1 pm to promote his first published book Ash to Ashes: Chronicles of Chalisaria: Volume One.

The son of Stephen and Leann Jones, Chad grew up in Seneca and attended Seneca Elementary and Nemaha Valley Jr. High and graduated from Nemaha Valley High School in 1998.

“Some of the local folks still remember my music and theater days,” said Jones. “So I guess I left more of a mark than I realized.”

Graduating from Doane College in 2002 with a degree in Psychology Jones settled in Lincoln, NE until 2009.

“A shriveled job market and unexpected circumstances made it a bit of a necessity to return at the time, but I’ve been reluctant to leave (Seneca) again after getting used to the quiet and the more personable aspects of small town living,” Jones said.

Ash to Ashes: Chronicles of Chalisaria: Volume One is a fantasy novel in the swords and sorcery adventure genre. It’s marketed in the Young Adult category, but according to Jones if he was to give it a rating it would fall under PG-13 for some violence, minor language, and some adult themes and humor.

The main protagonist, Ashton Firebrand, is the 21-year-old human foster son of a dragon, who stumbles upon an assassination plot against his adoptive dragon father. In the course of his investigation he discovers information about his past and meets an unexpected ally named Abigail with a magical secret of her own. When Abigail is abducted by aurators, a militant organization of mage hunters, Ashton must find help in the most unlikely of places to rescue his new friend and protect his homeland. Filled with humor, intrigue, and action, Ash to Ashes is an adventure that looks at the meaning of family, friendship, and what lengths a person will go to protect the ones they love.

The original idea for this first book came to Jones back in 2001 but he didn’t actually start messing around with it until 2003 after he had graduated college.

“For years writing was something I did as a hobby. It was that thing I came back to when I was feeling motivated and not absolutely soul-crushed by the day-to-day rat race of going to work and paying bills,” Jones explained. “But even when I wasn’t actively writing, I always had this romanticized image in my head that Someday when I’m retired or win the lottery, I’ll have my little lakeside cottage, and I’ll have time to write these stories I’ve been developing in my head. As it turns out, putting off your dreams to “someday” is really bad for the psyche.”

After dealing with some personal and family issues Jones decided he needed to get motivated.

“I also hit a bit of a personal crisis in the last few years where I’ve had to stop and ask myself, what have I actually accomplished? What legacy am I leaving? I’m only 36 so I’m hoping this hasn’t been some sort of mid-life crisis type thing, but it definitely got me thinking about what I should be doing in the here and now.”

Jones reflected on a conversation he had with his dad that put his dream of writing into prospective.

“I think the final straw was talking to Dad when he was sick in 2013 (knowing it might be one of the last chances I’d get to have a real discussion with him) and telling him I didn’t know what I want to do with my life,” said Jones.

“He asked me, “What do you want to do?” and without really thinking about it I told him that ultimately I wanted to be a writer. He looked at me in all seriousness and said, “Well then, that’s what you should do.”

It took a few more years of stop and go progress to follow through with that advice, but that moment of approval, that affirmation that it was ok to pursue my dreams knowing I’d have full support from my parents (even if posthumously), was enough to green light this pursuit.”

So how does one go about getting a book published once the story is complete?

“One of the agonizing things an author has to decide once they finally finish a book (especially a first book) is how to pursue publishing. With traditional publishing you go through the almost legendary process of submitting your manuscript to countless publishers and hoping against hope that somebody will love your work and sign you on under their publishing house,” Jones explained.

But in reality that scenario rarely plays out, so in steps online giant Amazon with a self-publishing option offered through one of their branches called CreateSpace.

CreateSpace offers editing services, cover design, interior design, e-book formatting and helps to get your book distributed to the masses through Amazon and other e-book channels.

“It wasn’t cheap, but I felt like I got a good return on that investment as far as what those services offered. My editors were amazing, and the cover and interior teams did a great job taking my design suggestions and running with them full tilt. That was one of the things I loved about the publication process as an independent author. I’m a very hands-on person, and being a part of every aspect of the book’s development resonated really well with me,” Jones said.

One drawback of self publishing is the amount of self promotion and marketing that has to be done in order to make sure the book is being seen and talked about on the available platforms.

Along with the local Coffeehaus appearance Jones will be at TopCon Geek Expo at the beginning of September and Little Apple Comic Expo at Kansas State September 23rd to sell and sign books.

“I’m still looking for events that I can setup or attend, but in the meantime I’m also trying to promote the book and connect to people through the internet with my website and blog at https://crobertjones.wixsite.com/crobertjones, Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ChroniclesOfChalisaria, and even Twitter @CRJonesAuthor,” Jones said.

He is also working on an audiobook version to be released in mid to late July and to help add market value at his events and signings, Jones has commissioned art work from Seneca local Kent Willmeth. These promotional banners and character art prints will be sold along with his books.

“I felt like Kent’s style helped to capture and promote the humor in my writing while retaining the sense of action and adventure found in this fantasy setting,” Jones said. “It’s been a lot of fun working with him on the development of these projects and seeing what he comes up with based on the minor suggestions I offer.”

With his mind still brimming with ideas and concepts Jones has already begun to write the second book in the series.

“What happens in this book (Ash to Ashes) ties to characters that appear in other volumes. There are at least three characters from this book that will directly tie into different volumes at different times and only one of them is a main character in this volume,” said Jones. “What blows most people’s minds is I can tell you already which volume these characters will show up in, approximately when and why they’re going to be there. It’s a very intricate and tangled tapestry, but the overall picture is pretty cool. What’s really crazy is, only a fraction of all of this is mapped out on paper because it’s too organic and large for me to try and keep track of otherwise. Most of what I write happens as this movie in my head and the story really kind of tells itself as I go.”

Ash to Ashes by C. Robert Jones is currently available in paperback through Amazon.com and the Barnes and Noble’s website. It is available in E-book format through Amazon.com and Kindle. The audiobook, narrated by Jack Voraces, should be coming out in late July. By Fran Reitz