Obituaries

Donald Jacobson

Donald F. Jacobson, age 86, of rural Vermillion, passed away at his home on the morning of Thursday, February 2, 2017.

Don was born April 24, 1930, at Cottage Hill, to Robert E. and Hannah D. (Steenson) Jacobson. He attended the Harbaugh School and was raised on his family farm. Don married Lola Mae Montague on April 3, 1955, at the Evangelical Church in Marysville. Lola Mae preceded him in death in October of 2015.

Don and his twin brother Ron operated their custom harvesting operation for a few years until both were drafted in 1952. While in the Army he was stationed in Fairbanks Alaska until returning in 1953. After returning home he continued to farm with his brother. In 1964, he and Lola moved to the rural Vermillion area where he owned and operated their family farm until present.

Don was a member of Starr Dreher Piercy Post 257 of the American Legion in Vermillion and the Vermillion Saddle Club. He enjoyed raising horses, particularly Shetland Ponies and driving teams in parades. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, which included frequent family gatherings. Many memories were created around the dinner table enjoying home cooked meals and card playing.

Survivors include his three children; Larry Jacobson of Vermillion, Tressa Mae Jacobson of Wamego and Doug (Arlene) Jacobson of Havensville, his brother Ronald C. Jacobson of Clay Center, three grandchildren; Travis Quigley of Blaine, Jake Quigley of Boston, Massachusetts and Seth Brandon of Manhattan; and many nieces and nephews.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Lola Mae, a brother, Bernard Jacobson and a sister Phyllis Riddle.

Visitation will be at Terry-Christie Funeral Home in Waterville on Monday from 6:00-8:00 pm with the chapel being open from Noon to 8:00 pm.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 am, Tuesday, February 7, 2017, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Waterville with Sister Mary Arie officiating. Music will include “In The Garden”, “The Old Rugged Cross”, “Whispering Hope” and “Amazing Grace” accompanied by organist Lois Andersen. Casket Bearers are Roger Jacobson, Randy Jacobson, Mike Jacobson, Lloyd Wenzel, Tommy Matson and Bill Montague. Honorary Bearers are Travis Quigley, Jake Quigley, Seth Brandon, Jim Jacobson, David Montague, Greg Jacobson, Merlin Steenson, John Warden and Bob Montague. Burial, with Military Honors provided by the Starr Dreher Piercy Post 257 of the American Legion, will be at Riverside Cemetery also in Waterville.

Memorials are suggested to the Donald Jacobson Memorial Fund to be designated later and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

Services arranged by Terry-Christie Funeral Home, Waterville, Kansas. Condolences may be left on line at www.terrychristiefuneralhome.com

Mildred “Milly” Bauman

Mildred Ruth “Milly” Bauman, 88, died on February 1, 2017 at the Apostolic Christian Home in Sabetha.

She was born April 23, 1928, the second youngest of Clint and Lena Longberg. She attended various country schools in the Soldier area and graduated from Sabetha High School in 1946. After high school, she took classes at Kansas State University and taught at Morningstar School in Nemaha County. While her professional teaching career was not long, she was a lifetime teacher of her own children and grandchildren.

On April 23, 1948, her 20th birthday, she married Joe Bauman at the Methodist Church parsonage in Seneca. The couple farmed and raised cattle on the Bauman family farm south of Bern for 60 years. Milly was not only wife and mother, but she also kept track of paperwork and taxes for the farm, the bull rental business, and the auction business. For many years, she clerked the auctions and was always conscientious and scrupulous in her work. Milly was not just a paperwork partner in their businesses, but she drove the tractor, picked up rocks, and herded cattle.

Milly was a loyal and faithful member of the Bern United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. She served on numerous committees, taught Bible and Sunday school, helped with luncheons and showers and cared deeply about her church family. She enjoyed attending district meetings for the United Methodist Women and the women’s retreats in Baldwin. She was also a longtime member of the Happy Homemaker’s Extension Unit and enjoyed presenting and learning from the extension lessons and the other women. She was active in Kansas Cattlewomen and was a leader for the Lucky Shamrock 4-H club for many years.

Putting her thoughts on paper was a gift she had. For a number of years, she wrote the Bern News column for the Sabetha and Seneca papers. She also wrote letters of sympathy and encouragement and also sent homemade cards to her grandchildren for each holiday. Her journals are a source of family history and memories. Milly was not known for sitting still. She was an excellent cook and could feed multitudes and make it look easy. Her hand-embroidered tablecloths were a treasured gift. One of the original “recyclers,” she cut denim squares from old jeans and overalls, and her grandchildren all received a personalized denim quilt upon high school graduation. She was an early riser, and the family joke was that she could accomplish more before 6:00 in the morning than most people could all day.

Survivors include her children, Betty Bauman (Tom Kennedy) of Richmond, Virginia, Beverly (Larry) Wittmer of Colony, Ben (Marj) Bauman of Holton, Brenda Bauman (Paul) Swank of Topeka and Boyd (Lisa) Bauman of Overland Park; grandchildren, LT T.J. Kennedy (USCG), Andrew Kennedy, Michelle (Kennedy) LaRocca, Shelle (Wittmer) Verkler, Matthew, Adam and Caleb Wittmer, Nathan and Scott Bauman, Alison (Bauman) Anderson, Leah (Swank) Zlatnik, Hannah, Joe and Rebekah Swank, Haven and Milly Bauman and 20 great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by her sister, Gladys Mary Renyer of Wakarusa and a brother, Ben Longberg of Wichita.

Preceding her in death were Joe Bauman, her husband of almost 65 years; her parents; and siblings, Bud Longberg, Dorothy Hill, Della Antes, Dutch Longberg, Pat Longberg and Mike Longberg.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at the Bern United Methodist Church. Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at Popkess Mortuary in Sabetha. Interrnent will be in the Bern Cemetery. Memorials may be left in Milly’s memory to Bern United Methodist Church and the Bern Community Fund. The family would like to thank the many employees of Cobblestone Assisted Living and the Apostolic Christian Home for their loving care of Milly and Joe over the last few years. www.popkessmortuaries.com

Regis Becker

Regis J. Becker, 92, of Seneca died on February 1, 2017 at Life Care Center in Seneca.

Regis was born on March 12, 1924 in Sabetha, to Edward J. and Katherine Ronnebaum Becker. Regis attended Sts. Peter and Paul School, graduating in 1942.

When he was a young man he stayed and helped on the family farm; until he became employed by the United States Postal Service as a city carrier. He began his employment with the US Postal in the spring of 1954 and retired in 1984. After he retired, he volunteered for 30 years at the Nemaha County Nutrition Center delivering Meals on Wheels, to individuals who were homebound, he delivered his last meal in 2014.

Regis enjoyed working on small engines and antique tractors. He volunteered for Albany Days making sure that the engines were all working correctly. Regis just liked to tinker with engines.

Regis was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Seneca, and the St. Joseph’s Society of the church. He was also a member of the American Legion, Seneca Knights of Columbus Council 1769, Ponce De Leon Assembly 283 of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus of Seneca, and the Retired Postal.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Justin, Bernard, Edmund and Ralph.

Regis is survived by his brother, Daniel (Kathleen) Becker of Dallas, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.

Rosaries were prayed at the Lauer Funeral Home in Seneca. The Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated by Fr. Arul Carasala and Con Celebrated by Fr. Don Wallace on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Seneca. The giftbearers were Rebecca Bennett, Carly Barth and Caitlin Forbes. The lectors were Julie O’Brien and Caron Kloser. The communion distributor was Lori Carlson.

Burial was in the Sts. Peter and Paul’s Catholic Cemetery in Seneca and the pallbearers were Jim Becker, Tom Becker, Phil Becker, John Becker, Steve Becker and Larry Becker.

The Ponce De Leon Assembly provided an honor guard at the rosaries and at the funeral mass.

Memorials are for the Seneca Veteran Wall or Sts. Peter and Paul School, and sent in care of the family.

To express your sympathy and for more information visit www.lauerfuneralhome.com .

Thomas

Vondemkamp

Thomas Victor Vondemkamp, 78, Topeka, passed away February 2, 2017.

Tom was born January 3, 1939, the son of Charles and Amelia Hutfles Vondemkamp, in Seneca, Kansas. He graduated from Kelly High School in 1956, and left the next day at the age of 17 for the Navy. He was honorably discharged in 1959. Tom married Linda Kay Groff on September 16, 1961, in Kelly, Kansas. Tom retired from Santa Fe Railroad after 30 years of service. He loved the outdoors and spent many days hunting and fishing. Tom loved sports, coached his boys in baseball and was a Yankees fan.

Tom is survived by his wife, Kay Vondemkamp; sons, Mark (Wendy), Scott, Kevin, and Bret (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Haley, Paige, Jackson, Claire, Chloe, Hunter, Noah, Ava, Elaina, and Luke; siblings, Richard (Mary Ann), and Mary Jo Selph (Frank). He was preceded in death by his brother, Leland Vondemkamp.

Visitation was 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2017, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka, KS 66614, with a parish rosary being prayed at 7:30 p.m.

Mass of Resurrection will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 8, 2017, at Christ the King Church, 5973 SW 25th Street, Topeka KS, 66614. Private inurnment will take place at St. Bede’s Cemetery in Kelly, Kansas.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Parkinson’s Association sent in care of the funeral home.

Condolences can be sent to the family online at www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.