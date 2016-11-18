Sheriff’s Report

ARRESTS:

• Tyson Dunworth, 29, Topeka was released on a $5000 OR Bond on 1-26-17 and transferred back to the custody of KDOC.

• Joseph Cisernos was released on a $5000 OR Bond on 1-26-17 with a next court date of March 2, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.

• Christopher L. Bowman was released on 1-26-2017 on $5,000 OR bond.

• Jerrell Nightingale was released on 1-27-2017 on $1,000 cash bond for Nemaha County with a court date of 2-10-2017 at 10:30 a.m. and on $2,500 surety bond for Jackson County with a court date of 2-27-2017 at 9:00 a.m.

• Christine M. Garber, 46, Bern was booked into the Nemaha County Jail on 1-28-2017 on a Nemaha County Warrant for Giving A Worthless Check to Silver Creek in the sum of $38.61. She was released on 1-28-2017 on $285 cash bond with a court date of 2-28-2017 at 9:30 a.m.

• Erich J. Hardenburger, 22, Seneca was arrested on 1-28-2017 by Seneca PD for alleged Probation Violation, Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia. Hardenburger remains in custody.

• Joshua J. Scott, 38, Seneca was arrested on 1-30-2017 by Seneca Police Department for alleged Domestic Battery and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He remains in custody.

• Keith D. Scott, 64, Seneca was arrested on 1-30-2017 by Seneca Police Department for alleged Aggravated Assault, Battery on LEO, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He remains in custody.

• Kerry Dahlke was released on 1-26-2017 on $775 and $5,000 OR bond with court dates set for 2-14-2017 at 2 p.m. and 4-27-2017 at 9:00 a.m.

• Lucas L. Deppe, 28, Mayetta was arrested by Seneca PD on 2-4-2017 for alleged Driving Under the Influence. Deppe was released on 2-4-2017 on $1,500 bond with a court date of 3-15-2017 at 9:00 a.m.

• Ryan S. Hager, 33, Onaga was arrested on 2-5-2017 by KS Dept. of Wildlife and Parks on a Pottawatomie County Warrant for Failure to Appear. He was released on $1500 surety bond with a court date of 2-21-2017 at 9:00 a.m.

• Rita Grier was released on 2-5-2017 on time served.

ACCIDENTS:

• On 1-26-2017 at 3:04 p.m. Burke Deters,18, Baileyville was pulling out of a parking stall on 3rd Street in Seneca and collided with another vehicle driven by Kenneth Meyer, 81, Baileyville. Deters was driving a 2003 Chevy Silverado and Meyer was driving a 2009 Chevy Silverado. Over $1000 damage.

• On 1-27-2017 at 6:56 p.m. Riley R. Hanzlik, 20, Centralia was traveling northbound on I Road just south of 56th Road when she went off of the roadway and struck numerous trees. She was driving a 2004 Pontiac 4 door. Over $1,000 damage.

REPORTED CRIMES / INCIDENT RESPONSES:

• At 11:47 a.m. an unknown person left the gas pumps at Haverkamp Grocery in Centralia without paying for their fuel. Loss of $35.