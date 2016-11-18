public-notice

(First Published in the Courier Tribune on January 25th, 2017.)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF NEMAHA COUNTY, KANSAS

In the Matter of the Estate of TIMOTHY L. SPARKS, Deceased.

No. 2017-PR-2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are hereby notified that on January 18th, 2017,

Craig R. McKinney was appointed Administrator of the Estate of Timothy L. Sparks, deceased, pursuant to the Kansas Simplified Estates Act.

All creditors of the decedent are notified to exhibit their demands against the Estate within the latter of four months from the date of first publication of notice under K.S.A. 59-2236 and amendments thereto, or if the identity of the creditor is known or reasonably ascertainable, 30 days after actual notice was given as provided by law, and if their demands are not thus exhibited, they shall be forever barred.

CRAIG R. McKINNEY

Administrator

Craig R. McKinney #11864

MCKINNEY & MCKINNEY

700 S. Kansas Avenue, Suite 608

Topeka, Kansas 66603-3823

785-233-1321

Attorney for Administrator

(First Published February 1, 2017

in The Courier-Tribune)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF NEMAHA COUNTY, KANSAS

PROBATE DIVISION

In the Matter of the Estate of Dorothy Mae Bingham, deceased.

Case No. 2017-PR-04

NOTICE OF HEARING AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are hereby notified that on January 18, 2017 a Petition for Probate of Will and Issuance of Letters Testamentary Under the Kansas Simplified Estates Act was filed in this Court by Gerald Gene Bingham, a named beneficiary, requesting the Will filed with the Petition be admitted to probate and record, and that petitioner be granted Letters Testamentary under the Kansas Simplified Estates Act, to serve without bond as provided by the Will.

You are required to file your written defenses thereto on or before February 27, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. of said day, in the Probate Division of the Nemaha County District Court, Seneca, Kansas, at which time and place the cause will be heard. Should you fail therein, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon the Petition.

All creditors are notified to exhibit their demands against the Estate within four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this Notice, as provided by law, and if their demands are not thus exhibited, they shall be forever barred.

O. W. Bobo III – #10599

2813 S.W. Westport Plaza Drive

Topeka, Kansas 66614

Tel: (785) 354-4833

Email: office@bobolaw.kscoxmail.com

Attorney for Petitioner

First published in The Courier Tribune Wednesday February 1, 2017)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF NEMAHA COUNTY, KANSAS

In the Matter of the Estate of DOROTHY A. DETERS, Deceased

Case No. 2017-PR-6

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are hereby notified that on January 26, 2017, a Petition for Probate of Will and Issuance of Letters Testamentary was filed in this Court by Geraldine A. Staley, an heir-at-law and executor named in the Last Will and Testament of Dorothy A. Deters, deceased.

All creditors of the above named decedent are notified to exhibit their demands against the estate within four months from the date of first publication of this notice, as provided by law, and if their demands are not thus exhibited, they shall be forever barred.

Geraldine A. Staley, Petitioner

Galloway, Wiegers & Brinegar, P.A.

1114 Broadway, P.O. Box 468

Marysville, Kansas 66508

Phone: 785-562-2375

Fax: 785-562-5348

www.gwblaw.net

(First Published on February 1, 2017 in The Courier-Tribune)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF NEMAHA COUNTY, KANSAS

In the Matter of the Estate of Florentine Rethman, aka, Florentina Rethman, Deceased.

Case No. 16 PR 44

NOTICE OF HEARING

The above matter is scheduled for Hearing on the petition for Issuance of Administration in the District Court of Nemaha County, Kansas, on the 22nd day of February, 2017 at 11:30 o’clock a.m., or as soon thereafter as the Court may conveniently hear the same.

If you have any questions, please contact the Clerk of the District Court, Courthouse, Seneca, KS 66538

/s/ J. Richard Lake

J. Richard Lake #0661

Attorney for petitioners

Jeanette Spersflage & Duane Lierz

J. Richard Lake, #06661

Attorney at Law

110 West 5th Street

Holton, KS 66436

(785) 364-4161 Phone

(785) 364-4189 Fax

email: lakelawks@gmail.com

(First Published on February 1, 2017 in The Courier-Tribune)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF NEMAHA COUNTY, KANSAS

In the Matter of the Estate of

Charlotta Burdick, Deceased.

Case No. 16 PR 48

NOTICE OF HEARING

The above matter is scheduled for Hearing on the petition for Issuance of Administration in the District Court of Nemaha County, Kansas, on the 22nd day of February, 2017 at 11:30 o’clock a.m., or as soon thereafter as the Court may conveniently hear the same.

If you have any questions, please contact the Clerk of the District Court, Courthouse, Seneca, KS 66538

/s/ J. Richard Lake

J. Richard Lake #0661

Attorney for petitioners

Jeanette Spersflage & Duane Lierz

J. Richard Lake, #06661

Attorney at Law

110 West 5th Street

Holton, KS 66436

(785) 364-4161 Phone

(785) 364-4189 Fax

email: lakelawks@gmail.com

(First Published in The Courier-Tribune on February 1, 2017)

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF THE NEMAHA COUNTY CONSERVATION DISTRICT

To all qualified electors residing within the boundaries of the Nemaha County Conservation District, notice is hereby given that pursuant to K.S.A. 2-19078, as amended on the 16th Day of February, 2017 at 6 p.m. an annual meeting of the Nemaha County Conservation District will be held at the Nemaha County Community Building, Seneca, Kansas.

The meeting agenda shall include the following business items:

ONE:

The Supervisors of the Nemaha County Conservation District shall make full and due report of their activities and financial affairs since the last annual meeting.

TWO:

They Shall conduct an election by secret ballot of qualified electors, there present, of two supervisors to serve for a term of three years from date of said meeting.

The terms of Ken Kramer & Mike Schmitz are expiring.

All in the County of Nemaha in the State of Kansas

By /s/ James Dobbins

Chairperson

Nemaha County Conservation District

Attest

/s/Dana Schmelzle

Manager/Secretary

(First Published on February 1, 2017 in The Courier-Tribune)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF NEMAHA COUNTY, KANSAS

In the Matter of the Estate of Charlotta Burdick, Deceased.

Case No. 16 PR 48

NOTICE OF HEARING

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are hereby notified that a Petition was filed in this court by Jeanette Sperfslage and Duane Lierz, requesting that the administration of Charlotta Burdick, deceased, be admitted to probate and record in this Court and that the Court approve the sale at private sale of the following Kansas real estate, situated in Nemaha County, Kansas:

The Southeast Quarter; the East Half of the Southwest Quarter; the South Half of the South Half of the Northeast Quarter, all of Section 6, Township 2 South, Range 12 East of the 6th P. M., Nemaha County, Kansas,

You are required to file your written defenses to the petition on or before the 22nd day of February, 2017, at 11:30 o’clock a.m. in the District Court, Seneca, Nemaha County, Kansas, at which time and place the cause will be heard. Should you fail to file your written defenses, judgement and decree will be entered in due course upon the petition.

/s/ Jeanette Sperfslage

Jeanette Sperfslage

/s/ Duane Lierz

Duane Lierz

Submitted and Approved:

/s/ J. Richard Lake

Attorney for petitioners

J. Richard Lake, #06661

Attorney at Law

110 West 5th Street

Holton, KS 66436

(785) 364-4161 Phone

(785) 364-4189 Fax

email: lakelawks@gmail.com

(First Published on February 1, 2017 in The Courier-Tribune)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF NEMAHA COUNTY, KANSAS

In the Matter of the Estate of Florentine Rethman, aka, Florentina Rethman, Deceased.

Case No. 16 PR 44

NOTICE OF HEARING

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are hereby notified that a Petition was filed in this court by Jeanette Sperfslage and Duane Lierz, requesting that the administration of Florentine Rethman, deceased, be admitted to probate and record in this Court and that the Court approve the sale at private sale of the following Kansas real estate, situated in Nemaha County, Kansas:

The Southeast Quarter; the East Half of the Southwest Quarter; the South Half of the South Half of the Northeast Quarter, all of Section 6, Township 2 South, Range 12 East of the 6th P. M., Nemaha County, Kansas,

You are required to file your written defenses to the petition on or before the 22nd day of February, 2017, at 11:30 o’clock a.m. in the District Court, Seneca, Nemaha County, Kansas, at which time and place the cause will be heard. Should you fail to file your written defenses, judgement and decree will be entered in due course upon the petition.

/s/ Jeanette Sperfslage

Jeanette Sperfslage

/s/ Duane Lierz

Duane Lierz

Submitted and Approved:

/s/ J. Richard Lake

Attorney for petitioners

J. Richard Lake, #06661

Attorney at Law

110 West 5th Street

Holton, KS 66436

(785) 364-4161 Phone

(785) 364-4189 Fax

email: lakelawks@gmail.com

(First published in The Courier-Tribune, Wednesday, February 8, 2017)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF NEMAHA COUNTY, KANSAS

In the Matter of the Estate of

MARY HELEN SCHMELZLE, Deceased

Case No. 2017PR5

(Petition Pursuant to Chapter 59, K.S.A.)

NOTICE OF HEARING AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are notified that on January 25, 2017, a petition was filed in this Court by Mary Lou Gudenkauf, an heir, devisee and legatee, and executrix named in the “Last Will and Testament of Mary Helen Schmelzle,” deceased, dated September 17, 2004, requesting the will filed with the petition be admitted to probate and record; Petitioner be appointed as executrix, without bond; and Petitioner be granted Letters Testamentary.

You are required to file your written defenses to the Petition on or before March 6, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. in the District Court, Seneca, Nemaha County, Kansas, at which time and place the cause will be heard. Should you fail to file your written defenses, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon the petition.

All creditors are notified to exhibit their demands against the Estate within the latter of four months from the date of first publication of notice under K.S.A. 59-2236 and amendments thereto, or if the identity of the creditor is known or reasonably ascertainable, 30 days after actual notice was given as provided by law, and if their demands are not thus exhibited, they shall be forever barred.

/s/ Mary Lou Gudenkauf

Mary Lou Gudenkauf

Petitioner

WILLIAM C. O’KEEFE #6542

O’Keefe Law Office

314 Main Street

Seneca, Kansas 66538

Ph. 785-336-3563

Fax 785-336-3991

Email: okeefelaw@att.net

Attorney for Petitioner

(Published in The Courier-Tribune on February 8, 2017)

EXCERPT OF MINUTES OF A MEETING OF THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF CENTRALIA, KANSAS HELD ON FEBRUARY 1, 2017

The governing body met in regular session at the usual meeting place in the City, at 7:30 p.m., the following members being present and participating, to-wit:

Absent:

The Mayor declared that a quorum was present and called the meeting to order.

**************

(Other Proceedings)

Thereupon, there was presented an Ordinance entitled:

AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING MEMBERSHIP OF THE CITY IN THE KANSAS MUNICIPAL ENERGY AGENCY.

Thereupon, Councilmember Eric Osterhaus moved that said Ordinance be passed. The motion was seconded by Councilmember Dustin Walters. Said Ordinance was duly read and considered, and upon being put, the motion for passage of said Ordinance was carried by the vote of the governing body, the vote being as follows:

Aye: 4

Nay: 0

Thereupon, the Mayor declared said Ordinance duly passed and the Ordinance was then duly numbered Ordinance No. 423 and was signed by the Mayor and attested by the City Clerk.

Thereupon, there was presented a Resolution entitled:

A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY OF CENTRALIA, KANSAS APPROVING AN AMENDMENT TO THE SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED AGREEMENT CREATING THE KANSAS MUNCIIPAL ENERGY AGENCY ADDING THE CITY TO THE AGREEMENT AND APPROVING AND AUTHORIZING THE FORM OF THE BYLAWS OF THE AGENCY.

Thereupon, Councilmember Eric Osterhaus moved that said Resolution be adopted. The motion was seconded by Councilmember Dustin Walters. Said Resolution was duly read and considered, and upon being put, the motion for the adoption of said Resolution was carried by the vote of the governing body, the vote being as follows:

Aye: 4

Nay: 0

Thereupon, the Mayor declared said Resolution duly adopted and the Resolution was then duly numbered Resolution No. 2017-2 and was signed by the Mayor and attested by the City Clerk.

(Other Proceedings)

On motion duly made, seconded and carried, the meeting thereupon adjourned.

CERTIFICATE

I hereby certify that the foregoing Excerpt of Minutes is a true and correct excerpt of the proceedings of the Governing Body of the Centralia Kansas held on the date stated therein, and that the official minutes of such proceedings are on file in my office.

/s/ Janel Huninghake

City Clerk

(SEAL)

(Published in The Courier-Tribune on February 8, 2017)

Results of the Market Study

Analysis for Nemaha County for

The Assessment Year 2017

January 1, 2017

Pursuant to K.S.A. 1996 SUPP. 79-1460a

A study of the residential real estate market of homes indicated that there is an overall steady trend depending on location and type of home.

A study of the commercial real estate market indicated that the market is stable with an upward trend in all areas.

A study of the real estate market for vacant lots indicated that the market has an upward steady trend.

Values on specific properties may not follow the general trend because of changes in the property, correction of descriptive information or adjustments of values based on sales of similar properties and location.

35-1