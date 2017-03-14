Thunder finish 4th

The whirlwind of six games in two weeks for the Lady Thunder of Nemaha Central finally came to a close this past Saturday at The Sports Arena in Hutchinson. Although the girls from NC were not able to end their season with the ultimate prize, a state championship, they did represent their school, their community, and each other wonderfully. “Fourth place was not what we came down here for,” stated Coach Hadden Hiltgen, “but our girls did a great job fighting every single second we were here. We’re so proud of them.”

The path to a fourth place finish began Wednesday, when the Lady Thunder took on the 21-2, fourth seeded Lady Cubs of Humboldt High School. Coming from an area of the state where girls teams have not had much success in Hutchinson, historically, the head coach of the Lady Thunder liked the first round draw of the Lady Cubs. “We felt Humboldt was a good first round matchup for us,” commented Coach Hiltgen. “Everyone at State is there for a reason. They’re good. But, we did feel we’d been tested a little more than them throughout the year, and could handle the big stage a little better.”

That thought held true through the first quarter of play, as the Lady Thunder were able to build an 11-7 lead on the back of their stellar defensive pressure. “We did a great job of guarding in the first quarter,” Coach Hiltgen remembered. “We did get into a little bit of foul trouble though, and we struggled with Kaley and Jacy on the bench in the second quarter.”

Pick up a Courier this week for the rest of the story.