NC Forensics team does well in Big 7

On Wednesday, the NC Forensics team travelled to Riverside High in Wathena to compete in the Big 7 League tournament. They finished the day in 2nd place losing to the League Champions, Riverside, by only one point.

Earlier in the month the drama class competed in the League One-Act play completion.

Their one-act play “The Actor Games” also finished in 2nd place and qualified for state festival. Of the ten events, the Thunder Thespians did claim the League title in IDA with Dalton Uphaus and Aby Okupski.

Other medalists were: Kimberly Korber, 2nd, informative; Billy Mitchell, 3rd, poetry; Maya Rettele and Abbygail Yunghans, 3rd, duet; Isabelle Woodrum, 3rd, impromptu; Kimberly Korber and Katia Rivera, 4th, duet; Kendra Sperfslage, 4th, oration; Aby Okupski, 5th, prose; Bailey Schmitz, 5th, informative; Dalton Uphaus, 5th, oration; Reilly Haverkamp, 5th, extemp; Phoebe Ulmer, 6th, duet; Colleen Blume and Kendra Sperfslage, 6th, IDA; Elizabeth Streit, 6th, informative; Angela Sudbeck, 6th, oration; and Caleb Niehues, 6th, impromptu.

Other members of the team contributing to the team’s success were: Carmen Rivera, Martine Andersen, Michele Dominguez, Ashley Heideman, Silvia Sfriso, Megan Deters, Roland Voracek, Lara Ceriotti, Isaac Ganstrom, Brandon Haverkamp, Max Holthaus, and Laura Waller.

The team is coached by Mrs. Cathy Enneking. Enneking stated, “I was very excited by our success at League. We graduated a talented group of seniors last year, but this year’s team has been doing very well and show much promise for the future.”

Prior to the League tournament, the team earned a first place trophy at Sabetha and Riverside and a second place trophy at Marysville.