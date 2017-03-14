Locals sending help for wildfire victims

Relief efforts are underway across the state after wildfires last week burned nearly 660,000 acres in Kansas. At this point, one person has died, thousands of animals perished or had to be euthanized and uncounted property damage has occured.

One local effort will send a convoy of trucks laden with supplies from here Saturday morning. Donations of hay, feed, fencing supplies and cash are still being accepted.

