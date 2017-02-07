Keith Haverkamp retires from Fire Department

Keith Haverkamp announced his retirement from the Seneca Fire Department at the regular meeting held on January 30, 2017. Keith had served on the Seneca Fire Department since his election in December 30, 1996.

During Keith’s years on the department, he served on the dance committee one year, and was Secretary in 1999, 2000 and 2001. He was in charge of Truck #4 in 2002 and served on the Relief Committee in 2003 and then was Assistant Secretary in 2004, 2005 and 2006.

Keith was in charge of Truck #3 in 2008. In 2009 he was elected as Captain of Truck #1 and continued that position in 2010 and 2011. He was in charge of Truck #4 in 2012, served on the Stutz Committee in 2013 and was Lieutenant of Truck #2 in 2014 and 2015. Keith was elected 2nd Assistant Fire Chief in 2016.

A fireman may be reelected every year up to three years before he must step down from the office.

Keith has dedicated 20 years and one month of his time and he will be greatly missed by the department. Thank you Keith for volunteering your time and hard work to your community!