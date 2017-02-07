J-Six acquires KC pet treat facility

Seneca, KS based J-Six Enterprises, a leader in livestock and grain production, milling and blending services is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Perrigo Animal Health facility located in Kansas City, KS. The facility features a variety of pet treat manufacturing capabilities across several forms such as soft & chewy treats, extruded dental chews and long lasting chews. Also included is a state of the art tablet production line utilized to produce a variety of pet supplements and vitamins.

The facility boasts eight packaging lines and possesses the ability to package its products in a variety of formats and includes x-ray metal detection and nitrogen flush capability.