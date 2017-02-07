Local musician is ‘Living The Dream’

Enjoying a solid fan base built up through six years of live performances across the Midwest and with his third album due to be released later this month, life couldn’t get any better, says country music writer and performer Tim Strathman.

His contentment is reflected in the aptly titled “Living The Dream,” which features Strathman and lead guitarist Bruno Camps on twelve acoustic cuts. He wrote every song, some that have become standards at his 80-some live performances each year and some brand new.

The album, Strathman’s third, is being released on Sunday, February 19. It was recorded at Soundworks Studio in Blue Springs, Missouri. “This time I wanted just me and my guitar. It’s me playing my music, not somebody else’s,” he said.

He’s playing a sold-out show that same evening at Spanky’s in Seneca, one of his favorite venues.

“I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else in the world,” says the Bern native who now lives in Centralia with his wife and two young sons. His appreciation comes though in his music, he said. “Somebody who hasn’t heard my music – they will know I’m from small town America. It’s something I’m passionate about.”

Whether performing acoustic sets with Joel Naaf, or with the full five-member band which plays under the name Blacktop Road, Strathman tries to book shows no farther away than the time it takes to get home before his sons wake up the next morning. Ninety percent of their shows are in Kansas and Nebraska, with occasional forays into Oklahoma, Iowa, Missouri, Tennessee and soon in Texas.

Several other band members have families and all are employed full time, he noted. “We don’t like staying away from home. If we wanted to play 200 or 250 nights a year we could, but we don’t want to.”

In addition to drummer Naaf, from Home City, other band members are Chris Lierz, Seneca, rhythm electric, Bruno Camps, lead guitar and backup vocals, from Valencia Spain and Lawrence and Johnny Johnson, bass guitar from Topeka. Band members’ talents mesh well, he said. “We like putting out quality music, whether it’s me and Joel or all five of us.”

Strathman said he has been interested in music all of his life, playing the piano at age five, but he gravitated to guitar late in high school. In high school his musical taste was more in tune with southern rock and classic rock, but country caught his ear in college.

His wife, Kristin encouraged him to try performing live when the couple were dating. “She guided me,” he said. “I’m grateful she did. She does have a lot of influence.”

As his career advances, Strathman has taken more interest in writing the lyrics to his own songs, drawing upon life experiences for inspiration. His first recorded song, titled “Sunrise,” is about an aunt and uncle who passed away from cancer. Posted on YouTube, it drew 10,000 views overnight and Strathman received messages from people all over the country.

“It’s really cool when somebody comes up and says they love one of my songs. Music is a powerful thing,” he said.

“I write a song in thirty minutes or less,” he said. “If I take three hours I’ll put it away and never see it again. A lot of times it starts with a line or two that sticks in my head. I try to get it out while its still in my mind.”

CDs and merchandise for Tim Strathman & Blacktop Road are available at http://timstrathman.bigcartel.com or at www.blacktoproad.com.