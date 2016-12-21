Obituaries

Randy Blecha

Randy Allen Blecha, 56, of Seneca, Kansas formerly of Humboldt, Nebraska was born in Humboldt, Nebraska on January 8, 1960 to Ivan and Amy (Rue) Blecha. He was raised in Humboldt where he attended grade school and later graduated from Humboldt High School with the class of 1979.

On November 29, 1987, Randy was united in marriage to Vicki Gentry at The Christian Church in Humboldt, Nebraska. To this union a son, Dustin, was born. The couple would later divorce. After moving to Seneca, Kansas later in life, Randy worked for many years at McDonald’s and most recently at Koch and Company. Randy enjoyed the outdoors and being around nature. He loved to hunt, but more than anything, loved to fish. Randy was a true Nebraska Cornhusker fan that loved to watch football. He especially enjoyed watching Nebraska play the purple team to the south, Kansas State. Randy found true pleasure in teasing those family K-State fans when Nebraska had the upper hand. He loved his family dearly and cherished the times with his grandchildren.

Randy passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2016 at the Bryan LGH Medical Center East in Lincoln, Nebraska having reached the age of fifty-six years, eleven months, and five days. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Roger, Donnie, and Dick Blecha and brother-in-law Jack Rose.

He is survived by his son Dustin Blecha and his wife Ashleigh of Goose Creek, SC; special friend Tina Roe of Seneca, KS; a brother Gene Blecha and his wife Marge of Humboldt, NE; sisters: Jo Ann Rose of Kansas City, MO; Lou Ann Iliff and her husband Greg of Humboldt, NE; grandchildren: Morgan Rummell of Lincoln, NE; Brooklynn Roe of Lincoln, NE; Declan Johnson of Lincoln, NE; step-daughter Tonya Roe and her special friend Michael Johnson of Lincoln, NE; five more special grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Services were held Saturday morning, December 17, 2016, at The Christian Church in Humboldt, Nebraska with Pastor Howard Blecha officiating.

Visitation was held Friday, December 16, 2016, at The Wherry Mortuary in Humboldt, Nebraska.

Interment will be at the Bohemian National Cemetery south of Humboldt.

Memorial contributions may be given to the family’s choice with a later designation.

Kenneth Nott

Kenneth Eugene Nott, 77, of Holton, KS passed away Friday, December 16, 2016 at his home after his battle with cancer. He was born May 5, 1939 in Dover, KS the son of Clarence A. Nott, Sr. and Isla Winona (Bottom) Nott.

Kenny graduated from Oneida High School in 1958. He had lived all of his life in the Holton and Wetmore communities. He worked owned and operated car/auto body shops in Wetmore and Holton and later Skelly Gas Station in Holton. Kenny worked 17 years for Meier’s Ready Mix in Topeka. He was a truck driver for Holton Livestock Exchange and Collins Trucking and later owned and operated K & J Trucking with his son, Jim. Kenny most recently was a cattleman.

He married JoAnn Pool on September 2, 1961 in Topeka, KS. She survives of the home. Other survivors include two daughters, Vicki Kirby (Robert) of Lenexa, KS and Joyce Diehl (Matt) of Wetmore, KS; a son, Jim Nott of Mayetta, KS; five sisters, Lois Nissen of Wetmore, KS, Rose Honeyman of Topeka, KS, Sandy Nott of Holton, KS, Sue Coffman (Bill) of Milford, KS and Thelma Brown of Holton, KS; seven grandchildren, Taylor and Patrick Kirby, Ryan, Katie and Kim Diehl and Ed and Brandon Nott and two great-grandchildren, Jaxson Diehl and Braxton Brown and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Betty Christian and Florence Nott and three brothers, Claude, Tommie and Jay Nott.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Family will greet friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Holton Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Holton Community Hospital Hospice c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436.

Eldon Fleury

Eldon Homer Fleury, 75, passed away on December 9, 2016 in Seneca, Kansas. He was born on June 27, 1941 in Concordia KS to Homer Eldon and Dorothy (Fazel) Fleury. He was raised in Jamestown where he graduated from high school in 1959.

After high school he attended Fort Hayes State University where he served as president of the student government association and obtained a B.A. in political science and teaching certification in 1964. Eldon moved to Seneca in 1965, taking a teaching position at the Kelly Grade School where he also coached football and basketball, as well as serving for a time as principal. He met Paula Jean Boeding in Seneca and the two were married on July 13, 1968. The couple had two children, Amy and Mark. He spent 13 years teaching in Kelly before earning his masters degree in special education from Kansas State University and transferring to Nemaha Valley High School, where he taught special education and American History until 2001. He also served as student council sponsor, a coach, and score/timekeeper at Nemaha Valley athletic events.

Eldon joined the Army reserves after college and remained a member of the American Legion for 50 plus years. Eldon enjoyed fishing, reading, going for walks, and he rediscovered a love for golfing in his retirement. He was an amateur radio operator (N0VXS) and a long-time member of the Seneca Lions Club and Seneca Masonic Lodge. Eldon also served on the Seneca Free Library Board and the Seneca Tourism Board.

Diagnosed with brain cancer in 2002, Eldon underwent many treatments and surgeries, surviving well beyond medical prognoses. In 2012 he became a resident at Crestview Nursing and Residential Living.

Eldon is survived by his wife Paula, his two children, Mark and Amy, and her husband Derek Blakeley, and a sister, Barbara. He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson Graham Layton Blakeley.

A rosary was prayed and a visitation was held at the Lauer Funeral Home in Seneca. The Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated by Fr. Arul Carasala on Monday, December 12, 2016 at Sts. Peter and Paul’s Catholic Church in Seneca. The servers were Dalton Hermesch, Jacob Hermesch, Nathan Deters and Jacob Hundley. Draping of the pall was done by his wife and children. The Gift bearers were Lori Hiltibrand, Michelle South and Carrie Gray. The lectors were Joan Henry and Rana Culp. The communion distributors were Marilyn Nolte, Pat Deters and Jackie Walburg. The church music was provided by Cyril Steinlage and Emily Altenhofen.

Burial was in the Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery; the pallbearers were Gary Henry, Dan Henry, Joe Boeding, Eldon Schwant, Tom Nolte, Kirk Wyckoff, Bill Wyckoff and Morgan Rettele.

Memorial contributions may be made to Seneca Public Library, St. Bede’s Building Fund, or Baileyville Benefit.

Francis Earl Lauer

Francis Earl Lauer, 90, Frankfort, died Tuesday, December 13, 2016 at Frankfort Community Care Home.

Public graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 16, at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Frankfort. Father Daniel Schmitz officiated. Military Honors were provided by Leo McMinimy Post 181, Frankfort, Kansas.

Earl was born August 21, 1926, on a farm near Fostoria, Kansas, to Albert V. and Josephine (Reyer) Lauer. He attended schools in Olsburg, Marysville, Sabetha, and was a 1944 Frankfort High School graduate. Earl enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the age of 17 years. He served from 1944-46 in the South Pacific on the LSM 377.

He served as Frankfort City Marshall and worked with his Dad at Lauer Electric. Later he was self-employed with his wife, Margaret, at Lauer Electric where he was proud to sell Zenith and Maytag appliances. He finished his working career as a Rural Mail Carrier out of the Frankfort Post Office.

On February 3, 1951, he married the love of his life, Margaret Ann Samuelson. She preceded him in death on January 27, 2006. He was also preceded in death by his parents; and oldest sister, Wilma Cook, Topeka.

Survivors include his children, Janice Ann (Mark) Johnson, Vermillion, Kansas, James Earl (Mary Jane) Lauer, Eudora, and Joseph Albert (Paula) Lauer, Frankfort, 10 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sisters, Alberta Violand, Frankfort, Dorothy (Don) Flood, Topeka, and Patty (Richard) Ruetti, Frankfort; brother-in-law Marvin (Rubye) Samuelson, Rogers, AR; many nieces and nephews.

Earl was an avid sports fan and outdoorsman. He enjoyed teaching Hunter Safety, coaching his son’s baseball teams, KU Jayhawks, New York Yankees, KC Royals and KC Chiefs, golf, crossword puzzles and Keno.

In lieu of flowers, memorials will be designated to Frankfort Community Care Home. Contributions may be sent in care of the Padden Funeral Chapel, Frankfort.

Leonard Tanking

Leonard W. Tanking, 84, of Vermillion, died on Thursday, December 15, 2016, at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.

Leonard was born on January 23, 1932, on a farm east of Seneca to Carl F. and Mildred A. Winkler Tanking. He attended school and graduated from the 8th grade in Baileyville. As a young man he helped his father on the farm until he was the age of 16; when he went to work for Ivan Woolsoncroft in Centralia, until he was drafted by the U.S. Army.

On December 27, 1952 Leonard married Ruth C. Barnes at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Baileyville. The couple celebrated 63 years of marriage.

On April 10, 1953 he was inducted in to the U.S. Army and served in the SVC Co. 22nd Inf, he also served for one year 6 months and 28 days over in Germany, to help rebuild after the war. Leonard was discharged on March 31, 1955 at the rank of Sergeant. After his service to his country, he returned home and continued to farm. In 1958, he bought a farm seven miles south of Baileyville and farmed there until he bought his parents farm in 1974; where he lived and continued to farm until his death.

Leonard had such a love for the farm, and had one goal–to make it better than he got it for future generations. In his spare time he went to tractor pulls and raised livestock. He loved the outdoors and was always looking to make it better with his hard work. Leonard and Ruth volunteered at Life Care Center of Seneca for over 15 years with their church service.

Leonard was a member of the Sacred Heart Church in Baileyville, the Knights of Columbus Council 1769 in Seneca, the Ponce De Leon Assembly #283, the American Legion Post # 0216 in Centralia, and the Upper Black Vermillion Watershed District where he was a member for over 40 years and president for over 20 years.

He was preceded in death by two daughters, Connie Remby on April 1, 2003 and Jackie Berkley on December 16, 2003; his parents, Carl Tanking on January 26, 2002 and Mildred on March 5, 2005; a brother, William Carl Tanking on January 10, 1936; and a sister, Joan Boyd on February 24, 2008.

Leonard is survived by his wife, Ruth of the home; a daughter, Terry Plumberg of Seneca; a sister, Patricia Dalinghaus of Seneca; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A rosary was prayed at the Lauer Funeral Home in Seneca. The Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated by Fr. Ed Oen C.P.P.S. on Monday, December 19, 2016 at Sacred Heart’s Catholic Church in Baileyville. Draping of the pall was done by his wife and daughter. The Gift bearers were Kelli Nicks and Amber O’Keefe. The lector was Maurice Heiman. The communion distributors were Mark Skoch, Duane Hermesch and Donna Zinke. The church music was provided by choir and Cyril Steinlage and Owen Zinke sang “On the wings of a Dove.”

Burial was in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Honorary pallbearers were Loyal Shirley, Brad Flentie, J.B. Holland and Kent Stowell: Active pallbearers were Brad Nicks, Ross Plumberg, Tyler Berkley, Doug Berkley, Mike Barnes and Ryan Essman.

The Ponce De Leon Assembly provided an honor guard at the rosaries and at the funeral Mass.

Full military honors were provided by the Seneca Memorial Post #7458 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Earl W. Taylor Post #21. A flag line was provided by the American Legion Riders Post #21.

Memorials are for Coins for A Cause sent in care of the family.

Elwyn Welch

Elwyn H. Welch, 89, died Dec 15, 2016 in Olathe, KS.

Elwyn was born on a farm near Summerfield, KS to Isaac Patrick Thomas and Cecilia (Schmidt) Welch October 25, 1927.

Elwyn married Ruth Louise Anderson December 26, 1949 in Summerfield, KS. She predeceased him in 1986.

His predeceased siblings were Martin, Cecil, Patricia Braden, Regina Keehn, Maurice, Donald, Patrick Thomas Jr, Lillis, and 2 brothers deceased at birth. He is survived by his brothers, John (Alberta) Rapid City, S.D., Claude (Barb) Omaha, NE, Merle (Marie) Topeka, and Lauren (Maura) of Overland Park, KS.

Elwyn is survived by 6 sons: Don (Sharon), LaCygne, KS; Dan (Sandra) – Woodbridge, VA; Ed (Rachael) and John (Kathy) of Topeka; Larry – Wichita; and David (Ann) – Louisburg, KS. He has 14 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandson.

Elwyn will lie in state after 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 19 at Penwell-Gabel Parker Price Chapel, 245 N.W. Independence, Topeka, KS 66608, where a rosary will be prayed beginning at 6:00 p.m. with visitation to follow until 8:00 p.m. that evening. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, December 20 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 3rd & James St., Mayetta, KS 66509 with burial to follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Hoyt, KS.

Memorial contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be given to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Mayetta, or St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Hoyt, KS.

