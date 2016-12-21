Meadowlark working well, Director says

To evaluate the success of Meadowlark Extension District, take a look at the programs and services it provides, says its top administrator.

In the ten years since it was organized from three independent county-based Extension programs, the district model has shown the ability to give more attention to specialized services and take on new programs that would have been impossible before, Director David Key explains.

“We aren’t pulled away to fight another fire – that’s the benefit to being a district,” said Key, who has seen both sides, serving as Extension Agent in Nemaha County for over twenty years before helping launch the merger of Nemaha, Jackson and Jefferson programs in 2006.

He gives examples of new services like providing individual consultations on options under the new Farm Bill, popular agriculture and home economics clinics and growth and new offerings in 4H programs.