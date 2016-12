10 year old Madelynn Heiman, a 4th grader at Nemaha Central Grade School, was on a mission this Christmas season; she wanted to make a difference in her community, but she just needed to figure out how.

Madelynn, along with her friend Alayna Scism decided to make scarves, and with the money raised donate the funds to local families so they could have a good Christmas.

For the rest of the story subscribe to the Courier-Tribune 785-336-2175