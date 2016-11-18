Sheriff’s Report

ARRESTS:

• Mitchell E. Heideman, 25, Corning was arrested on 12-8-2016 by NMSO for alleged Disorderly Conduct, Assault, and Interference with LEO. Heideman remains in custody with bond set at $3,500.

• Rita D. Grier was released on 12-12-2016 on $5,000 surety bond with a court date of 1-26-2017 at 11:30 a.m.

• Joshua A. Heideman, 30, Seneca was arrested on 12-13-2016 by Seneca PD on 3 Nemaha County Probation Violation Warrants with a total bond of $1,534.66. He was also arrested on charges of alleged Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond has not been set for these charges.

• Brandy R. Scott, 24, Seneca was arrested on 12-13-2016 by Seneca PD arrested on charges of alleged Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Scott was released on 12-15-2016 on $17,500 surety bond with a court date of 12-21-2016 at 1:30 p.m.

• Wendi M. Wahl, 33, Sabetha Seneca was arrested on 12-13-2016 by Seneca PD arrested on charges of alleged Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond has not been set for these charges.

• Terry Warren Jr., 27, Seneca was arrested on 12-13-2016 by Seneca PD arrested on charges of alleged Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Warren was released on 12-13-2016 on $2,500 surety bond with a court date of 1-25-2017.

• Cody W Gaston, 30, Morrill was arrested on 12-14-16 by Kansas Highway Patrol on Burglary and Theft warrants. He remains in custody with bond set at $11,000.

• Matthew J Heideman, 29, Seneca was arrested on 12-14-16 by NMSO for Failure to Appear warrants. He remains in custody with bond set at $2,000.

• Sarah D Padilla, 26, Hiawatha was booked into Nemaha County Jail on 12-15-16 on a commitment order. She is serving a 5 day sentence.

ACCIDENTS:

• On 12-12-2016 at 7:05 a.m. Vernon C. Haverkamp, 54, Goff was traveling southbound on K-9 Highway ¼ mile south of K-63 Hwy when he struck a deer. He was driving a 2008 Jeep Commander 4 door. Over $1,000 damage.

• Sometime between 5 p.m. on 12-8-2016 and 9:00 a.m. on 12-9-2016 an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Teresa Feldkamp of Centralia. Feldkamp 2003 Honda Odyssey was legally parked just west of K-187 and Locust Street in Centralia. Over $1,000 damage.

• On 12-16-2016 at 12:49 a.m. Will W. Eisenbise, 25, Sabetha was traveling eastbound on 200th Road approximately ½ mile east of S Road when he struck one of several cows in the roadway. He was driving a 1996 Dodge Ram pickup. Over $1,000 damage.

REPORTED CRIMES / INCIDENT RESPONSES:

• On 12-12-2016 NMSO took a report of a scam involving receiving a phone call from someone claiming to represent Dish TV. The caller attempts to obtain information from the victim so that money can be taken from their Direct TV account. Reminder, do not give out any personal information unless you have initiated the call.

• NMSO took a report of damage to a tractor which occurred sometime between 12-13-16 at 4p.m. and 12-14-16 at 11:00a.m. Location .2 miles East of N Road on 208th Approximately $530 damage.