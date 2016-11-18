public-notice

(First published July 13, 2016 in The Courier-Tribune)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF NEMAHA COUNTY, KANSAS

(Petition Pursuant to K.S.A. Chapter 59)

In the Matter of the Estate of

EILEEN M. KOELZER, Deceased

Case No. 16 PR 21

NOTICE OF HEARING AND

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are hereby notified that on July 5, 2016, a petition was filed in this Court by Gilbert H. Koelzer, an heir, devisee and legatee, and executor named in the “Last Will and Testament of Eileen M. Koelzer”, deceased, dated December 31, 2007, praying the will filed with the petition be admitted to probate and record; petitioner be appointed as executor, without bond; petitioner be granted Letters Testamentary.

You are required to file your written defenses thereto on or before August 3, 2016, at 1:30 o’clock p.m. in the District Court, Seneca, Nemaha County, Kansas, at which time and place the cause will be heard. Should you fail therein, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon the petition.

All creditors are notified to exhibit their demands against the Estate within four months from the date of the first publication of this notice, as provided by law, and if their demands are not thus exhibited, they shall be forever barred.

Gilbert H. Koelzer, Petitioner

Susan L. Bowman. S.Ct. #13047

Attorney for Petitioner

713 Main Street

P.O. Box 70

Seneca, Kansas 66538

(785)336-3569

bowmanlaw@bbwi.net

5-3

(Published in The Courier-Tribune Wednesday, June 20, 2016)

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

To All Persons Concerned:

You are hereby placed on notice that the Board of Zoning Appeals for the City of Seneca, Kansas will hear the application of GLK Properties, LLC., 908 North 11th Street, Seneca, Kansas 66538 which application is for the purpose of a public hearing for the variance request to reduce the east side setback of Lot 3, Block 63, from 8 feet to 0 feet.

Said hearing will be in the councilroom of the City of Seneca, Kansas at 531 Main Street on the 11th day of August, 2016 commencing at 6:00 p.m., or soon thereafter as possible. All property owners and residents within 200 feet of the property locations for the proposed variance request shall have the right to be heard at said hearing.

/s/ Bonnie Brinker

Bonnie Brinker

Assistant City Clerk

(Published in The Courier-Tribune Wednesday, June 20, 2016)

(First Published July 20, 2016 in The Courier-Tribune)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF NEMAHA COUNTY, KANSAS

In the Matter of the Estate of Evelyn Lierz, deceased.

Case No. 2016 PR 24

NOTICE OF HEARING AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are hereby notified that on July 11, 2016, a Petition for Probate of Last Will and Testament and Issuance of Letters Testamentary was filed in this Court by Mark Pruett, executor named in the Last Will and Testament of Evelyn Lierz, praying the Will filed the Petition be admitted to probate and record; petitioner be appointed as executor without bond; and petition be granted Letters Testamentary.

You are required to file your written defenses thereto on or before August 15, 2016 at 10:00 o’clock a.m. in the District Court of Nemaha County, Kansas, at Seneca, Kansas, at which time and place the cause will be heard. Should you fail to file your written defenses, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon the petition.

All creditors are notified to exhibit their demands against the Estate within the latter of four months from the date of the first publication of this notice under K.S.A, 59-2236 and amendments thereto, or if the identify of the creditor is known or reasonably ascertainable, 30 days after actual notice was given as provided by law, and if their demands are not thus exhibited, they shall be forever barred.

Mark Pruett, Petitioner

Alexandria S. Morrissey #23966

111 W. 4th, Box 366

Holton, Kansas 66436

785-364-0158

Attorney for Petitioner

6-3

First published in The Courier-Tribune, Seneca, Kansas, July 20, 2016

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF NEMAHA COUNTY, KANSAS

In the Matter of the Estate of

EDWARD F. SHIELDS, JR., Deceased.

Case No. 16 PR 25

NOTICE OF HEARING AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The State of Kansas To All Persons Concerned:

You are hereby notified that on July 13, 2016, a Petition was filed in this Court by Marilyn Ann McMillin, Executrix named in the “Last Will and Testament of Edward F. Shields, Jr.,” deceased, dated October 28, 2003, praying that the instrument attached thereto be admitted to probate and record as the Last Will and Testament of the decedent and that she be granted Letters Testamentary to serve without bond.

You are hereby required to file your written defenses thereto on or before August 15th, 2016, at 11:00 a.m. in this Court in the City of Seneca in Nemaha County, Kansas, at which time and place the cause will be heard. Should you fail therein, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon the petition.

All creditors are notified to exhibit their demands against the estate, within four months from the date of the first publication of this notice, as provided by law, and if their demands are not thus exhibited, they shall be forever barred.

Marilyn Ann McMillin, Petitioner

Prepared and Submitted by:

/s/ Edward W. Pugh

Edward W. Pugh #08254

PUGH & PUGH Attorneys at Law, P.A.

625 Lincoln Avenue

P.O. Box 138

Wamego, Kansas 66547

Phone: (785) 456-9377

Fax: (785) 456-8581

Email: ed@pughlaw.net

Attorney for Petitioner

6-3