Meadowlark working well, Director says

To evaluate the success of Meadowlark Extension District, take a look at the programs and services it provides, says its top administrator. In the ten years since it was organized from three independent county-based Extension programs, the district model has shown the ability to give more attention to specialized services and take on new programs…

Wind farm district established in four townships

A resolution that keeps alive the possibility of development of a wind farm in southeast Nemaha County has been unanimously approved by Nemaha County Commissioners. Resolution 2016-8 keeps the project viable by rescinding a 2012 resolution that established prohibitive setbacks for wind turbines and confirming the project satisfies requirements for a “lifetime” property tax exemption…

Girls raise funds for others

10 year old Madelynn Heiman, a 4th grader at Nemaha Central Grade School, was on a mission this Christmas season; she wanted to make a difference in her community, but she just needed to figure out how. Madelynn, along with her friend Alayna Scism decided to make scarves, and with the money raised donate the…

Latest E-Edition

National Headlines

