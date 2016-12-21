Meadowlark working well, Director says

| 0 Comments

To evaluate the success of Meadowlark Extension District, take a look at the programs and services it provides, says its top administrator. In the ten years since it was organized from three independent county-based Extension programs, the district model has shown the ability to give more attention to specialized services and take on new programs…

Read More

Wind farm district established in four townships

| 0 Comments

A resolution that keeps alive the possibility of development of a wind farm in southeast Nemaha County has been unanimously approved by Nemaha County Commissioners. Resolution 2016-8 keeps the project viable by rescinding a 2012 resolution that established prohibitive setbacks for wind turbines and confirming the project satisfies requirements for a “lifetime” property tax exemption…

Read More

Girls raise funds for others

10 year old Madelynn Heiman, a 4th grader at Nemaha Central Grade School, was on a mission this Christmas season; she wanted to make a difference in her community, but she just needed to figure out how. Madelynn, along with her friend Alayna Scism decided to make scarves, and with the money raised donate the…

Read More

Latest E-Edition

National Headlines

Malaysian Minister Lobbied in Australia to Search for MH370

Colts owner Jim Irsay: Peyton Manning not candidate for GM

Federer, Kerber Look for Quarterfinal Spots at Aussie Open

WATCH: D.C. Women’s March Almost Underway

Journalist George Krimsky, Who Covered Manson Arrest, Dies

WATCH: Babies March on Washington

WATCH: Men Show Up For Women’s March on Washington

Colts fire GM Ryan Grigson; Chuck Pagano to remain coach

Italy Says Its Embassy Staff Is Safe After Libya Bombing

WATCH: Protesters Begin March on Washington