Meadowlark working well, Director says
To evaluate the success of Meadowlark Extension District, take a look at the programs and services it provides, says its top administrator. In the ten years since it was organized from three independent county-based Extension programs, the district model has shown the ability to give more attention to specialized services and take on new programs
Wind farm district established in four townships
A resolution that keeps alive the possibility of development of a wind farm in southeast Nemaha County has been unanimously approved by Nemaha County Commissioners. Resolution 2016-8 keeps the project viable by rescinding a 2012 resolution that established prohibitive setbacks for wind turbines and confirming the project satisfies requirements for a "lifetime" property tax exemption
Girls raise funds for others
10 year old Madelynn Heiman, a 4th grader at Nemaha Central Grade School, was on a mission this Christmas season; she wanted to make a difference in her community, but she just needed to figure out how. Madelynn, along with her friend Alayna Scism decided to make scarves, and with the money raised donate the